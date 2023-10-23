WASHINGTON – U.S House Majority Whip Tom Emmer is getting public support from some of his Minnesota GOP colleagues as he runs in a crowded field to become the next speaker of the House.

Fellow Minnesota Republican Reps. Pete Stauber and Brad Finstad are backing Emmer as the party struggles to overcome chaos in the chamber that has lasted for close to three weeks.

"Whether it's across Minnesota or across the country, Congressman Emmer has the trust and respect necessary to lead the People's House. I am happy to support him for Speaker," Finstad said in a statement. "The American people deserve a functioning Congress."

A spokesperson for Minnesota Republican U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach did not respond to multiple requests to comment on Monday morning about Emmer's bid and the speaker's race.

Emmer officially entered the speaker's race on Saturday and is viewed as a major contender for the post. Yet eight other challengers have also announced runs against him, according to a social media post from the House Republican conference chair.

The Washington Post has also reported that people within former president Donald Trump's orbit are critical of Emmer and his speaker bid.

"Our Conference remains at a crossroads and the deck is stacked against us," Emmer wrote in a letter posted to social media. "We have no choice but to fight like hell to hold on to our House Majority and deliver on our conservative agenda."

A small group of renegade Republicans from other states were able to oust Kevin McCarthy from the speakership in early October, sparking a chaotic chapter for the GOP. No Democrats voted to save McCarthy at that time.

McCarthy has endorsed Emmer in this latest chapter of the speaker's race.

Emmer's speaker run comes as Republicans have tried and failed to get the floor support necessary to hand the speakership to two would-be McCarthy successors. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana was Republican's first nominee after McCarthy was ousted, but he withdrew and never took his bid to the House floor.

Far-right Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan then became the next nominee for the party but failed to win enough support in three rounds of public voting last week. Emmer supported Scalise before the Louisiana Republican withdrew and then joined most of his fellow GOP lawmakers in voting for Jordan on the House floor.

Even if Emmer is able to win behind closed doors when Republicans meet on Tuesday, he likely faces a challenge to get the votes needed to win the speaker's office on the House floor.

"Since I arrived in Congress, Tom Emmer has been a good friend and mentor," Stauber said in a statement. "He has done an excellent job as House Majority Whip, and I believe he is the right leader to unite our Conference. I fully support him in his bid for Speaker."

Due to Republican's narrow majority, just a few GOP lawmakers voting against a speaker nominee can doom a candidate's chances on the floor. House Democrats have so far been steadfast in backing their leader, Hakeem Jeffries of New York. But urgent concerns about the House being unable to pass any bills without a speaker is creating pressure for a solution.

"It would be great to have a Minnesotan serve as Speaker of the House," Minnesota Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips posted on X, known in the past as Twitter, over the weekend. "If @GOPMajorityWhip Tom Emmer becomes the GOP nominee, I invite him to work with Democrats on a bipartisan path to end the nonsense and reform the House so it starts working for people. It's time."