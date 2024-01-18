The professional reputation of a Los Angeles newspaper's movie critic will forever live in this line written about his work:

"He never met a movie he didn't like."

That put-down explained his choice to operate as a Hollywood insider, with all the access to power that he desired, rather than as an independent thinker in service to moviegoers.

Which brings me to a delicious sentence in a negative review of a book about the life and career of the singer Ella Fitzgerald. The book's author is Judith Tick, a former professor of music history at Northeastern University in Boston.

New York Times reviewer Dwight Garner wrote:

"Academic language creeps like mold into this biography." Garner goes on: "The verbiage is as impersonal as a rental car agreement."

He does acknowledge that, twice in Tick's 592 pages, she did write well: first, about Fitzgerald's eight record albums that "laid the foundational stones for what would soon be known as the Great American Songbook" (which includes songs by such composers and lyricists including Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, George and Ira Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, and Oscar Hammerstein).

Next, Garner appreciates Tick's account of the last days of Fitzgerald's life; he summarized it with this passage:

"When she was in failing health, she liked to listen to her old records and try to remember everything. On one of her last days, her son hired a trio of excellent musicians to play for her. They were downstairs, she was upstairs, and the beautiful sound traveled up to find her."

In the same way, the craft and artistry of excellent writers travel up to find us — avoiding technical jargon, and instead choosing language that helps us share their passion through what they hear, feel and see — that inspiring standard set by the master, Joseph Conrad.

Gary Gilson can be reached through www.writebetterwithgary.com.