When will ESPN BET be available in Minnesota?

As sports fans in the Gopher State wait for the legalization of sports betting, they could soon be home to one of the fresh new faces in the sportsbook industry. ESPN BET is quickly growing in popularity, and could be one of the first operators to launch in Minnesota when the state goes live with legal betting.

The state of Minnesota is already home to several professional and major college sports programs, and the impressive market just means even more potential for the arrival of legal sportsbooks. As the process of greenlighting the industry continues to work its way out, let's go over everything relating to when ESPN BET will be available in Minnesota.

ESPN BET Minnesota availability

ESPN BET is not yet available in Minnesota as the state has not yet legalized sports betting. Already available and operational in 18 states, there is every possibility that ESPN BET will be among the first online sportsbooks to go live in Minnesota when the state launches legal sports betting.

With ESPN being such an established network in the sports world, there is already great brand name recognition for the sportsbook platform, which could translate very successfully if and when it's made available in Minnesota. Once sportsbook operators like ESPN BET are launched in Minnesota, fans will have the option to place bets on their favorite local teams like the Vikings, Twins, and Timberwolves, in addition to their favorite college programs (if the state permits collegiate sports betting).

When will sports betting launch in Minnesota?

As the legal sports betting industry continues to expand throughout the nation, many prospective users in the Minnesota area are wondering the same question. When will sports betting launch in Minnesota? There is no exact date to answer that question at this time, but there is hope that a legal breakthrough could come soon.

The most recent attempts to legalize the sports betting industry in Minnesota were unsuccessful as both HF 2000 and HF 5274 ultimately failed to gain the necessary approval. With the last legislative session ending without a successful bill for sports betting, awaiting users will now need to wait until at least 2025 for the arrival of legal sportsbooks in Minnesota.

Whenever the state is able to pass the necessary legislation to permit commercial sportsbooks, there is an expectation that ESPN BET will be among the first available platforms.

ESPN BET Minnesota promos, boosts, and bonus offers

When the industry is finally legalized and ESPN BET Minnesota is launched, eligible users will have the option to claim numerous promos, boosts, and bonuses.

ESPN BET offers for state currently active provide users with a fantastic $1,000 First Bet Reset. Essentially operating as first-bet insurance, this welcome offer ensures the new user will either win their first bet or receive a refund (up to $1,000) in the event the bet loses.

There are also promos for existing users on ESPN BET, offered daily for extra juice on select betting. Some of the popular promos include the Elle Duncan Special, Big Perk Play of the Day, Tyler's Menu, and many more. Just click the Promos tab in the ESPN BET app to view all the available offers.

ESPN BET also features a loyalty program allowing users to earn rewards as they play. All players are automatically enrolled in the PENN Rewards Program when they create an account on ESPN BET, and each time they place a wager they will earn points that can be later redeemed for impressive perks like special offers/promos, PENN Cash, hotel and travel offers, cruise line discounts, and so much more.

ESPN BET available states

The worldwide leader in sports has not yet brought its betting platform to Minnesota, but ESPN BET has already been launched in the following states: