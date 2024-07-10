When will DraftKings launch in Minnesota?

Sports fans in Minnesota are eagerly awaiting the legalization of commercial sportsbooks as the industry continues to expand throughout the country. The green light for legal sports betting in the North Star State would pave the way for the arrival of top operators like DraftKings Sportsbook to launch in Minnesota.

With the state boasting such a robust sports market with professional teams and major collegiate programs in several sports, the launch of legalized betting is an ultra-attractive prospect. As lawmakers continue to push for a breakthrough, let's cover everything there is to know about when DraftKings will launch in Minnesota.

DraftKings Minnesota legal status

DraftKings Sportsbook is not yet available in Minnesota as prospective users await the legalization of sports betting. Currently operational in 25 states throughout the country, DraftKings is likely to be among the first online sportsbook operators to launch in Minnesota when the state goes live with legal betting.

As soon as the state gives the green light for legal sports betting, eligible users will have the chance to wager on all their favorite hometown teams like the Vikings, Timberwolves, Twins, and more. In fact, the Timberwolves partnered with DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports in 2015, so the operator is no stranger to the territory. DraftKings is already available in Minnesota from a Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) perspective, which should make for a smooth transition to launch sportsbook services if and when Minnesota sports betting is legalized.

Minnesota sports betting launch date

Many fans in the Land of 1,000 Lakes are wondering a similar question, when will Minnesota sports betting be available? Unfortunately, there is no exact answer at this time, as the state has yet to pass a bill legalizing the sports betting industry.

The most recent legislative session ended on May 20, 2023, without the state passing any new sports betting bills despite several attempts being introduced to the state House of Representatives (HF 2000, HF 5274). After lawmakers' efforts to legalize sports betting in 2024 ultimately failed, prospective users will now have to wait until 2025 at the earliest for access to legal sports betting.

If and when Minnesota is able to launch legal sports betting, it's expected that DraftKings will be among the first operators available.

DraftKings Minnesota promos and bonuses

As soon as sports betting is legalized and DraftKings Minnesota is launched, eligible users will have access to several impressive promos and bonuses. The standard DraftKings promo code is a terrific offer allowing new users to bet just $5 and get $150 in bonus bets instantly. This fully guaranteed offer is an extremely valuable way for new users to get started, as they will receive the instant $150 in bonus bets no matter the win/loss result of their qualifying wager.

DraftKings also offers daily promos for existing users on the platform like Profit Boosts, No Sweat Bets, Bet and Get offers, and so much more. Simply click the Rewards tab in the DraftKings Sportsbook app and select the Promos menu to view all the available offers for that day.

All users are automatically enrolled in the DraftKings Dynasty program upon registering for an account. This is the loyalty program, and allows players to earn points as they bet that can later be redeemed for an impressive selection of perks. All bets on the DraftKings Sportsbook and Casino will earn points for your Dynasty account.

DraftKings Sportsbook available states

Although DraftKings is not yet available in Minnesota, the sportsbook is currently live and operational in the following states: