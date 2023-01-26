Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Snow plows left a big pile of snow blocking the sidewalk near Ande Quercus' home in the Hamline Midway area of St. Paul.

Their response: Dig a tunnel through it.

Plows clearing an alley near an apartment complex off Simpson Street near Edmund Avenue piled up a 6- to 7-foot-tall mound of snow, which block the sidewalk on the west side of Simpson Street.

"At first, I was kind of mad," said Quercus, who is a disability justice advocate.

But Quercus then recalled a 2015 story about bicyclists in Boston who dug a 40-foot tunnel through a snow mountain that blocked a bike path.

On Jan. 6, Quercus started digging — using a shovel, a hatchet, even a putty knife — and piled the snow into a sled to haul it away. It wasn't until Jan. 12 that Quercus started to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

By Jan. 22, they had broken through to the other side with a 17-foot long passage large enough for an adult to crawl through.



Either the city or the apartment complex seem to have noticed Quercus' handiwork.

Temporary signs banning parking on Friday have been stuck in the snow near the tunnel. Quercus is convinced crews will show up to remove it. (Calls to the city and the Hamline Park apartment complex were not returned Thursday.)

"I will miss the tunnel," Quercus said, "but I will be glad to have it as a sidewalk again because that's what we really need here."