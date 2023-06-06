Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ROCHESTER — It's unclear when condominium owners can move back into a 15-story building that was evacuated last week after an engineer found structural problems with the building during an inspection.

City officials worked with contractors over the weekend to shore up a weakened column of the Rochester Towers Condominiums after about 180 residents were evacuated Friday night.

At the time, residents were asked to find temporary shelter, and city officials said it was possible tenants could move back as early as Monday after work was completed. Yet a structural engineering firm hired by the condominium association is reviewing the building to find if there are further problems.

"Until this assessment is complete, we are not in a position to provide any additional updates as it relates to the plans for repairs or for resident occupancy," the association board said in a statement.

City officials say the shoring work has stabilized the building, but it's not a permanent solution to necessary fixes for the column.

The 94-unit complex was built in 1969.

The road near the building at 207 5th Av. SW. was temporarily closed, but city officials reopened 2nd street over the weekend. Rochester reopened 5th Avenue on Monday night after the engineering firm removed staging and construction materials.