Here is what's open on Thanksgiving Day.

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer, Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank branches will be closed. Call for hours.

Groceries: Some major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Some stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass Transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green light rail lines will follow Sunday/holiday schedules, as will the Metro Red Line. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will follow weekend service; call for schedules. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow Sunday/holiday schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. Northstar will not run.

Parking meters: Meters will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will enforce meters unless noted on the meter. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.