Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank, Huntington, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank traditional and in-store branches will be closed. Call for hours.

Groceries: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green lines will follow regular schedules, as will the Metro Red Line. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow regular schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. Northstar will not have service.

Parking: Meters will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Many public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.