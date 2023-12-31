Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches will be closed. Huntington traditional branches and in-store branches (Cub) will be closed. Wells Fargo in-store and traditional branches will be closed. U.S. Bank traditional branches will be closed..

Groceries: Major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses, and Metro Blue and Green lines will follow Sunday schedules. The Metro Red Line will follow a Sunday schedule. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will follow weekend service. Call for schedules. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow Sunday schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. Northstar will not have service.

Parking meters: Will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will enforce meters unless noted on the meter. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Will be closed.

Schools: Public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.