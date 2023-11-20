Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The holiday season is here, which means spending time with family on Thanksgiving and also, for millions of people, hunting for the best deals on Black Friday.

Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November each year, which takes place this week.

A lot of national retailers are keeping the doors closed on Thursday to give employees time with families and to recharge for the holidays ahead. That includes some of the biggest chains like Walmart and Target, which plan to re-open stores on Friday.

Here's a rundown of store hours and what's open and closed on Thanksgiving:

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving?

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

Target will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Dollar General open on Thanksgiving?

Dollar General is open on Thanksgiving.

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving?

Costco will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is CVS open on Thanksgiving?

CVS Pharmacy will be closing all non-24 hour locations early on Thanksgiving. You can call your local store or check store and pharmacy hours on the CVS Pharmacy website.

Is Walgreens open on Thanksgiving?

Most Walgreens locations will be closed on Thanksgiving for the first time. However, nearly all 700 Walgreens 24-hour locations will remain open.

Starbucks hours on Thanksgiving

Starbucks store hours vary by location. You can check your local store's hours here.

Is Kroger open on Thanksgiving?

Most Kroger stores will close in the early evening on Thanksgiving. You can check your local store's hours here.

Is Publix open on Thanksgiving?

All Publix stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Is Sam's Club open on Thanksgiving?

Sam's Club will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Here's a rundown of some of the country's biggest grocery store chains and if they are open on Thanksgiving:

1. ACME: Most stores will have adjusted hours. 2. Albertsons: Most stores will have adjusted hours. 3. Jewel-Osco: Most stores will have adjusted hours. 4. Meijer: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. 5. Ralphs: All stores will be open on Thanksgiving, though most will close at 10 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving. 6. Safeway: Most stores will have adjusted hours. 7. Sprouts Farmers Market: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 8. Tom Thumb: Most stores will have adjusted hours. 9. Vons: Most stores will have adjusted hours. 10. Whole Foods: Most stores will be open with adjusted hours.

Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving

1. Aldi: Closed 2. Fresco y Más: Closed 3. Harveys Supermarket: Closed 4. Trader Joe's: Closed 5. Winn-Dixie: Closed