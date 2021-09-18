Twin Cities Startup Week, which continues through Friday, will be hybrid this year, giving attendees a mixture of virtual and in-person events to attend.
There will be just under 200 events this year, roughly 80 of them virtual, 40 hybrid and 70 full in-person events. Organizers have implemented COVID-19 protocols. All guests are required to show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 results within the last 72 hours before entering any event.
The majority of sessions will also be recorded, creating a resource library that people can access later.
Here's a look at some of the events:
- Sunday, 12 p.m.: Shop Local Market and Fashion Show; Calhoun Square, 3001 Hennepin Av., Minneapolis. Entertainment during the local vendor pop-up will include a fashion show featuring local clothing brands and designers, as well as performances by local musicians.
- Wednesday, 6 p.m.: BETA Showcase powered by JPMorgan Chase & Co; Huntington Bank Stadium, 420 SE. 23rd Av., Minneapolis. About 40 entrepreneurs that participated in the Beta Accelerator will pitch their inventions in an event referred to as a science fair for startups.
- Thursday, 6:30 p.m.: MN Music Fest; First Avenue, 701 No. 1st Av.., Minneapolis. Local artists will perform while brands showcase products related to the arts, music and technology.
- Friday, 6 p.m.: 2021 Minnesota Startup Awards; Science Museum of Minnesota,120 W. Kellogg Blvd., St Paul. Honoring Minnesota makers, inventors, innovators and entrepreneurs.