Introduction: Host Michael Rand says the Timberwolves have had a lot of candidates for best win of the season already, including Monday's 112-108 comeback victory in Miami that improved their record to 20-5. At some point, we might have to stop comparing them to last year's team. Plus, will the Wolves and other Minnesota teams eventually wind up on Amazon Prime Video?
9:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer helps break down the film of what went wrong in crunch time of Saturday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals — a setback that put a dent in the Vikings' playoff hopes. And Vikings poetry hopes for another quarterback change.
36:00: A Wild loss and a curious goaltending decision.
