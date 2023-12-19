Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand says the Timberwolves have had a lot of candidates for best win of the season already, including Monday's 112-108 comeback victory in Miami that improved their record to 20-5. At some point, we might have to stop comparing them to last year's team. Plus, will the Wolves and other Minnesota teams eventually wind up on Amazon Prime Video?

9:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer helps break down the film of what went wrong in crunch time of Saturday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals — a setback that put a dent in the Vikings' playoff hopes. And Vikings poetry hopes for another quarterback change.

36:00: A Wild loss and a curious goaltending decision.

