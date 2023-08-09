Wanna read the book everyone else in the state is reading? Then pick up Linda LeGarde Grover's "In the Night of Memory," which the "One Book, One Minnesota" program has chosen for its state-wide, virtual book club.

Grover's 2019 novel is about two Anishinaabe sisters, Rainfall Dawn and Azure Sky, who are separated from and then reunited with their extended family. It's also the story of the girls' mother, Loretta, whose troubled childhood — readers hope — will not be relived by her daughters as they work their way through the foster care system.

The Friends of the St. Paul Public Library event invites Minnesotans of all ages to read the same book and come together, virtually, to discuss it. Through local libraries and at Ebooks Minnesota, "Memory" is available for free until Sept. 24. (Hard copies also are available at libraries and stores throughout the state.)

The Zoom discussion, featuring Grover, is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 6. It's free but registration is required. Grover, a professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth and an enrolled member of the Bois Forte Band of Ojibwe, also is the author of "The Road Back to Sweetgrass."