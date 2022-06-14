Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Sometimes we fail to act until forced to. Such is probably true for climate change. Except that now is undoubtedly the time we are finally forced to act.

What is on the minds of Americans? The Jan. 6 hearings? The war in Ukraine? The plight of immigrants?

No, Americans are concerned about gas prices. Record-high gasoline prices, felt in the pocketbook, blamed on the president and grumbled about ad nauseam.

Don't get me wrong. Gas prices are problematic. But as an economist, I can tell you they are not the fault of the president. Demand for gasoline is strong, Russian oil is severed, OPEC wields its power, the shipping industry restricts supplies, and the U.S. oil industry is concentrated in the hands of four companies that use their market power to drive up prices and acquire record profits. (These profits exceeded $27 billion in the first three months of 2022, double to quadruple their previous levels.) Antitrust enforcement, anyone?

No, that introduction was meant as a joke. People do not understand the role of market power by OPEC, the shipping industry and the U.S. oil industry, and as consumer advocate Ralph Nader once noted, antitrust activity is "too complex, too abstract and too supremely dull." People would far rather complain about high gas prices and blame those who have nothing to do with it.

Look at it this way. This is what we've waited for. We are finally forced to act on climate change. Today's CO 2 levels are the highest since the Pliocene Epoch. The heat waves, wildfires, flooding, droughts, rising sea levels and violent storms are out of control, destroying lives, livelihoods and food production. It is only getting worse, far worse.

It is difficult to cut our gasoline use, as is clear by our waiting until forced into it. Economists talk about the inelastic demand for gasoline in the short run, a period during which people find it exceedingly difficult to cut back on gas purchases. For some, it is near-impossible — especially those who must drive to work, shop and attend family obligations. Subsidies for these people would help them cope. But the rest of us? Get real. It is time to change our behavior.

No more luxuries. By that I mean no more flights to global tourist destinations. No more summer vacation drives around the country. Consider nearby cabins and campgrounds. Take your kids for walks. Play in the backyard. Go for a bike ride. Luxury driving, by definition, isn't necessary.

Alternatively, there is the Republican plan. Raise taxes on low-income Americans, and phase out Social Security and Medicare. As an economist, I have no idea how this would lower gas prices, though it may well keep poor people from affording their food and medicine.

We are finally forced to act on climate change. Stop complaining and do your part.

Jacqueline Brux is an emeritus professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and author of the college text "Economic Issues and Policy, Eighth Edition." She's at jacqueline.m.brux@uwrf.edu.