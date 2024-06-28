Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ST. PETER, MINN. — No man is an island. Neither was this southern Minnesota sports bar, until the floods came tumbling in.

Neisen's Riverside Sports Bar in this southern Minnesota college-town is now surrounded by water from the swollen Minnesota River.

"Riverside was apparently a good name," said Katie Straub, general manager of Neisen's Riverside Sports Bar. "Last I saw the place was Monday."

St. Peter has known flooding before. Locals recall a dramatic deluge in the early 1990s that prompted many property owners on the east of the river to sell their land.

According to Straub, the previous owner — back when the joint was called Whiskey River — decided to rebuild higher atop the peninsula of land, hoping to withstand any conceivable flood.

The floods in south central Minnesota keep stacking up unfortunate trophies: a 100-year-old dam upstream from Mankato on the Blue Earth River; plenty of farm fields; homes and lakeside cottages in Waterville.

Downtown St. Peter, lined with coffee shops, grocery stores and Scandinavian goods, remains dry. But water has engulfed large portions of land in the community's Riverside Park. On Friday morning, gray skies and threats of more rain hung over St. Peter. Local resident Patty Nourie has come to take photos, standing behind the orange road blockades preventing passage across the nearly-century-old steel truss bridge.

"I've been down in Louisiana," Nourie said. "They're going [to] have all this water in about two weeks."

Thick deciduous trees stick up from the rushing water. On a sidewalk, small placards announce water level updates with a picture of Sasquatch. Each time stamp shows the foot level rising or falling at a given time.

"It's already going down," said Nourie.

So now, Straub says, the bar stays dry inside. She and the two-dozen employees are waiting for the water to recede for heading back to work.

"Maybe we need new drink specials," she said. "A parking lot lager? Or crappie driveway?"

Only once she boats back into the bar.