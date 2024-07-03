In the middle of "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F," the fourth appearance of Eddie Murphy's wisecracking detective, Foley attempts to con his way into a posh hotel by adopting a fake persona, just as he did in the 1984 original. After slipping into a fake accent for a few seconds, he gives up.

"I'm too tired," he says to the desk clerk. That attitude sums up the entire movie, now streaming on Netflix. Murphy, 63, still brings plenty of charm to the role as he travels back to California, trying to rescue his estranged daughter (Taylour Paige) from mobsters with the help of old friends who look like they should be doing nothing more taxing than busting cheaters at a bingo parlor. For most of the action scenes, Murphy is situated behind the wheel of large vehicles. For sequences that require actual footwork, the stuntmen are clearly earning their wages.

None of the sequels have lived up to the original, but at least this one delivers more laughs than the 1994 installment, thanks to off-the-wall turns from Nasim Pedrad as a peppy real estate agent and Luis Guzmán as a karaoke-loving drug dealer. Murphy is still worth keeping an eye on — when he acts his age. See "Dolemite Is My Name" and "You People" for proof. But forcing Axel Foley to return to action feels like a crime.

Also this week

'Boomerang'

If you prefer to watch a nimbler Murphy, revisit this 1992 charmer in which he plays a womanizing executive who gets a taste of his own medicine from a seductive new boss (Robin Givens). A lot of the workplace shenanigans may make you grimace — human resources directors weren't exactly on their game back then — but it's great fun watching Murphy mix it up with future stars like Halle Berry, Martin Lawrence and Chris Rock. Pluto

4th of July at home

As always, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the country's birthday without dealing with traffic and crowds. "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Special" (7 p.m. Thursday, NBC) features live performances from newish talent that includes the War and Treaty, Mickey Guyton and Lainey Wilson, while "A Capitol Fourth" (7 and 8:30 p.m., PBS) relies on veterans like Smokey Robinson, Sheila E. and the National Symphony Orchestra.

'A Family Affair'

Viewers too old or too embarrassed to watch "The Kissing Booth" movies may not be familiar with Joey King, a talent that could singlehandedly save the rom-com genre. She's the only reason to watch this new movie in which Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron try in vain to create screen chemistry. King, who plays Kidman's exasperated daughter, spends the best parts of the flick trying to keep the two apart, a campaign you'll be fully behind, if only because she finds such hilarious ways to be a buttinsky. Netflix

'Mr. Mom'

Martin Mull, who died June 27 at age 80, is being lauded for his role in the talk-show spoof, "Fernwood 2 Night." Fair enough. But most people know him from his part as Teri Garr's smug supervisor in this 1983 comedy that launched Michael Keaton's career as a leading man. Mull isn't in a ton of scenes, but he makes the most of his moments. Tubi