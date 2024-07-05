'Sprint'

Unless we're in the midst of the Summer Olympics, I pay attention to humans running really fast only when DC Comics churns out a new movie about the Flash. That's why this six-part docuseries about the lead-up to the 2023 World Championships in Budapest was so educational — and so thrilling. Unlike other sports documentaries, I didn't know the winners, which made "Sprint" both educational and suspenseful. The most compelling new personalities — well, new to me — were Sha'Carri Richardson, a cocky competitor who acts like she wants to singlehandedly relaunch Destiny's Child, and Noah Lyles, who seems to love talking almost as much he loves winning medals. Now I have a better grasp of whom to root for in August and whom to root against. Netflix

'WondLa'

This animated series is aimed at kids, but be warned: It's about the near extinction of humans on Earth, a concept some youngsters may not be ready for. Those who are will be treated to an action-packed adventure that has more than a little in common with "The Wizard of Oz" as Eva (Jeanine Mason) teams up with some unlikely allies to battle giant insects, aliens and a severe case of loneliness. Apple TV+

'Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken'

Those expecting a standard biography of the rocker behind "Come to My Window" will be thrown for a loop. This two-part film spends a considerable amount of time introducing us to women incarcerated in Kansas and showing how a prison concert can aid in their rehabilitation. Etheridge, who lost a son to opioid addiction in 2020, offers a sympathetic ear both on and off the stage, even penning a new song for her pen pals. Tuesday, Paramount+

'Family Feud: Decades of Laughs'

This long-running game show has churned through six hosts, including the late Louie Anderson. But none has presided as long as Steve Harvey. His reactions to off-the-mark answers are a lot funnier than his last couple of sitcoms. Expect lots of bewildered looks in this retrospective special, followed by a new episode of "Celebrity Family Feud" featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Ne-Yo. 7 p.m. Tuesday, ABC

'From Here/From There'

The "Voces" series spotlights Luis Cortes Romero, the first undocumented attorney to argue in front of the Supreme Court. Even those who believe in stricter immigration policies are bound to be charmed by the tattoo-bearing lawyer and his supportive family. 9 p.m. Tuesday, TPT