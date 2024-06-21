'Power of the Dream'

With all apologies to boxers and quarterbacks, WNBA players have more mettle than anyone else in sports. That's the impression you'll get watching this documentary in which basketball greats sacrifice their livelihoods to become full-time activists or risk fines that would take away significant chunks of their measly salaries. The film salutes the Lynx for taking a leadership role in the wake of George Floyd's death but focuses on members of the Atlanta Dream who stood up against their owner when she criticized the Black Lives Matter movement. I don't recall Tom Brady ever being that bold. Prime Video

'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders'

"Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team" was a staple of CMT for 16 years, part of a brilliant marketing campaign to make the Cowboys' sideline squad almost as famous as the players on the field. "Sweethearts" isn't much different from that series, but it still works, thanks to its focus on the grit and athleticism behind the boots and pompoms. Football coaches could learn a thing or two from cheer director Kelli Finglass, who proves that you can be tough without being a tyrant. Netflix

'The Icons That Built America'

History Channel's "That Built America" franchise could just as easily be sold as "History for Dummies." The shows offer helpful info to those who haven't cracked a textbook since third grade. This latest edition looks at pop-culture icons, starting with Evel Knievel and Johnny Knoxville. "Man v. Food" host Adam Richman and "Mysteries at the Museum" narrator Don Wildman do their best to pass as professors. 9 p.m. Sunday, History

'Federer: Twelve Final Days'

Roger Federer's final weeks as a professional was originally shot for the tennis legend's private use, but his team decided to make the footage available to those still shedding crocodile tears over his 2022 retirement. Casual fans will wish there was more time spent on his unforgettable battles with Rafael Nadal. Prime Video

'Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge'

"I was having a man's life in a woman's body," Furstenberg says in this fascinating look at her influential life. She may be best known for creating the wrap dress, but directors Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Trish Dalton are just as fascinated with her party life, embracing sexual freedom in the ′70s without apologies. Hillary Clinton and Oprah Winfrey are among those singing her praises. Tuesday, Hulu

'

