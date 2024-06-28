'Minnesota Mean'

This documentary about the Minnesota Rollergirls' 2017 season is a little dated, but there's something timeless about the spirit of the local skaters as they practically thrive off the bumps and scrapes they rack up in competition. Director Dawn Mikkelson isn't very interested in teaching us about the sport; the short tutorial near the top of the film is pretty much worthless. Instead, she's focused on celebrating athletes who know that they'll never end up on a Wheaties box. All roads lead to the championship tournament in Philadelphia, but not before stops at Sea Salt Eatery, the Minnesota State Fair and Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Available on demand, Tuesday

'Fancy Dance'

Lily Gladstone earned all kinds of accolades for her Oscar-nominated work in "Killers of the Flower Moon," but she's even more memorable in this intimate film about a former drug dealer determined to find her missing sister and care for her impressionable niece. Gladstone's character is so enchanting that you forget that she's a pretty awful role model. Director Erica Tremblay is the latest Native American filmmaker using her knowledge of reservation life to tell compelling and often heartbreaking stories. Apple+

'My Lady Jane'

This saucy sitcom rewrites history, presenting a world in which Lady Jane Grey avoids execution and mere mortals can transform into animals. Fresh face Emily Bader is such a hoot in the title role that you might never want to visit boring ol' "Bridgerton" again. Prime Video

'Watch What Happens 15th Anniversary'

I wouldn't want Andy Cohen moderating a presidential debate, but give him credit for being one of TV's gutsiest interviewers, asking questions most of us would be too ashamed to say out loud. This special will include visits from "Real Housewives" favorites as well as an appearance from Cohen's parents. I assume they're stopping by to ground their son for naughty behavior. 8 p.m. Sunday, Bravo

'Baby Reindeer'

This red-hot series debuted while I was on vacation, so I'm a little late to the party. Now that I've gotten through all seven episodes, I can see what the fuss is about. It's a truly unique story at a time when originality is rarer than a perfect game in bowling. Still, it's hard to recommend a series that dives so intimately into issues like rape and mental illness. By all means, check it out. Just make sure to see your therapist when you're done. Netflix