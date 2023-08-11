'Painkiller'

This sprawling take on the opioid crisis has the unenviable task of following in the footsteps of 2021's "Dopesick," the similarly themed miniseries that earned Michael Keaton an Emmy. But director Peter Berg, a Macalester College grad, proves that this is a tragedy worth another deep dive. As with "Dopesick," the tale is told from many perspectives, including one from tenacious prosecutor Edie Flowers (Uzo Aduba), who you end up rooting for even though she never cracks a smile throughout the six episodes. But the real showstopper is Matthew Broderick, so sinister as Purdue Pharma chair Richard Sackler that he could scare Ferris Bueller back into bed. Netflix

'Telemarketers'

A documentary about those strangers who call you right before you sit down for dinner may not sound like it's worth three hours of your time. Think again. This is a tale of a massive con game, told through the eyes of unlikely whistleblowers. The most compelling is salesman Pat Pespas, a motormouth drug addict who could be Joe Pesci's younger brother. You couldn't make this guy up. 9 p.m. Sunday, HBO

'Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback'

"Elvis," the 2022 blockbuster film, covered a lot of territory. Maybe too much. This documentary focuses primarily on Elvis Presley's landmark TV special with commentary from director Steve Binder, original audience members, backup dancers and — for some odd reason — Darius Rucker. The excerpts from the performance are still stunning, especially the King's closing rendition of "If I Can Dream." Goosebumps. Tuesday, Paramount Plus

'Miguel Wants to Fight'

The title says it all. Our high school hero (Tyler Dean Flores) is fantastic doing battle in his dreams. But in real life, he's chicken. His quest to get into a brawl before his family moves is aided by his loyal friends, a Goonies-like squad that you'll adore. It's a strange premise, sold by a winning cast and a director, Osmany Rodriguez, who seems to really understand teenagers. Wednesday, Hulu

'Sorcerer'

The death of director William Friedkin earlier this month may have you aching to rewatch his classics like "The French Connection" and "The Exorcist." But don't overlook this 1977 gem in which Roy Scheider plays a truck driver hauling dynamite on a perilous road. Think of it as a grittier version of "Speed." Available for purchase on Amazon Prime, Vudu and Apple TV