Christopher Nolan's ''Oppenheimer'' arriving on Peacock and a documentary and album from Jennifer Lopez are some of the new television, movies, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: ''Young Sheldon'' returning for its seventh and final season, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. exploring the power of gospel in a two-part PBS documentary and Ubisoft's Skull and Bones pirate-themed video game.

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM

— If you were holding out for ''Oppenheimer'' on streaming, now's your chance to catch up before the Oscars (March 10), where it's up for 13 awards including best picture, best director for Christopher Nolan and best actor for Cillian Murphy. The film arrives on Peacock on Friday. Nolan and Emma Thomas, his producer and wife, are passionate advocates of the big screen experience, but they also know that most people will watch their films in the home — sometimes even as their first time. It's how both discovered some of their favorites as well, they've said. In an interview with The Associated Press, Thomas added, ''The nice thing about Chris' films is because they are so very rich and reward multiple viewings, I think that they're perfectly pitched for home viewings.''

— Jennifer Lopez has a new movie coming to Prime Video on Friday. She co-wrote ''This is Me…Now: A Love Story,'' a movie musical about finding love which she called ''the most personal thing I've ever done.'' It is a star-studded endeavor, with appearances from her husband, Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Post Malone and more, and ties in with her first studio album in a decade (see below).

Also coming to Prime Video is Emma Seligman's ''gay high school fight club'' comedy ''Bottoms,'' starring Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri as a few misfits who start a fight club to flirt with the hot cheerleaders (Kaia Gerber and Havana Rose Liu). In his review, AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote that, ''The rites and rituals of the raunchy high-school comedy can be as prescribed as a class syllabus. But what makes Emma Seligman's ''Bottoms'' such an anarchic thrill is how much it couldn't care less.''

— And finally, Taika Waititi's ''Next Goal Wins'' arrives on Hulu on Thursday. It's based on the real story of the American Samoa men's soccer team quest to qualify for the FIFA World Cup after an historic loss (31-nill) against Australia. Michael Fassbender plays the coach who tries to help. In his AP review, Mark Kennedy wrote that '''Next Goal Wins' is most winning in the way it handles the team's star player, Jaiyah Saelua, who became the first nonbinary player to compete in a men's FIFA qualifier. Played with real tenderness and joy by nonbinary actor Kaimana, the way the team and coach relate to Saelua is genuine and touching."

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM

— Get ready for a second dose of J.Lo. On Friday she drops the Amazon original film ''This is Me… Now: A Love Story'' (see above) as well as her ''This Is Me… Now'' album. The 13-track set's song titles include ''To Be Yours,'' ''Mad in Love,'' ''Greatest Love Story Never Told'' and ''Dear Ben Pt. II,'' a seeming sequel to a track on her 2002 album ''This Is Me … Then.'' The video for one new pop single, ''Can't Get Enough,'' has as much JLo strutting as all of Paris Fashion Week. Lopez's last album, ''A.K.A.,'' came out in 2014 and reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200.

— Blackberry Smoke — a Georgia-based band that has been together for 24 years and seven studio albums — makes a strong return with ''Be Right Here,'' blending blues, Southern rock and Americana. The album contains the arena country ''Hammer and the Nail,'' the rocking ''Little Bit Crazy'' and the driving, bluesy ''Dig a Hole.'' The band goes more acoustic with the wistful ''Azalea,'' about a loved one making a wrong decision, with the lyrics ''Coming back don't mean you're leaving here was wrong/Sorry ain't the same as moving on.''

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM

— In a new docuseries for PBS, Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. examines how sermon and song have long been a source of strength and wisdom in America, particularly among Black Americans. ''Gospel,'' a four-part series told over two nights has interviews with Dionne Warwick, U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and more. ''Gospel'' airs Monday and Tuesday on PBS.

— Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche play Christian Dior and Coco Chanel in a new historical drama ''The New Look'' for Apple TV+. The 10-episode series is set against the backdrop of Paris reemerging from Nazi occupation in WWII. Dior's designs helped to lift an oppressed France and its culture with a stylish, modern glow up. As Dior rose to prominence, a rivalry developed between other established designers, including Chanel. ''The New Look'' also stars Maisie Williams, John Malkovich, Emily Mortimer and Glenn Close. The first three episodes of ''The New Look'' drop Wednesday on the streamer.

— Before Sheldon Cooper met Leonard, Penny or Amy he was a child prodigy growing up in east Texas. Iain Armitage plays the coming-of-age version of the character in the CBS comedy ''Young Sheldon.'' Emmy winner Jim Parsons who played Sheldon on ''Big Bang'' for 12 seasons, narrates. ''Young Sheldon'' returns for its seventh and final season on Thursday.

— Amy Schumer's Hulu dramedy ''Life & Beth'' charmed viewers when it debuted in 2022 and the series returns for a second season on Friday. Schumer writes, directs and stars as Beth opposite Michael Cera, who plays John, a farmer. The two fell in love in season one despite their differences and personal baggage. Now, the couple is planning to marry. Schumer has said the story is semi-autobiographical, inspired by her real-life marriage to chef Chris Fischer. All 10 episodes of season two will be available on the premiere date.

— Alicia Rancilio

NEW VIDEO GAMES TO PLAY

— Batten down the hatches: Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is finally ready to launch after more than a decade of development and delays. You are the captain of a pirate vessel in the Indian Ocean in the 18th century. You have a decent ship to start with, but if you want to make it really deadly you need to start collecting booty. That means pillaging merchant ships, battling rival scalawags, dodging the authorities and even surviving the occasional sea monster on your way to becoming the Pirate Kingpin. You can team up with friends or fight against them in epic naval warfare — something Ubisoft has shown a flair for in some of its Assassin's Creed games. Set sail Friday on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S or PC.

— Focus Entertainment's Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden travels to the New World in the 17th century. The protagonists are a couple of paranormal investigators, Red and Antea, who are trying to clear the tormented wraiths out of a haunted settlement. They can help the lost souls ascend or banish them to eternal misery, and those choices have consequences down the line. It all gets more complicated when Antea gets killed — but fortunately she can use her supernatural powers to help Red finish the job. Banishers comes from the French studio Don't Nod, best known for story-heavy cult favorites like Vampyr and Life Is Strange. You can take possession Tuesday on PlayStation 5, Xbox X/S or PC.

— Lou Kesten

