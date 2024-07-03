Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

It's unclear how Minneapolis park workers' strike will affect the city's park system when it starts July 4, but for now cancellations and closures aren't expected.

On Tuesday, the union representing more than 300 workers with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced a weeklong strike beginning Independence Day, the "busiest" time of year, said AJ Lange, the business manager for the Laborers' International Union of North America (LIUNA) Local 363.

For years, Minneapolis park workers have called for improved wages, health insurance and safety precautions, LIUNA said. The union represents more than 200 permanent and more than 100 seasonal employees.

Although weather may have an impact, the board said the strike will not disrupt the planned "Red, White & Boom" fireworks show scheduled for 10 p.m. Thursday.

The board announced it would decide by 6 p.m. Thursday whether the fireworks show would take place.

Robin Smothers, a spokeswoman for the board, said Tuesday that the board developed a plan to adjust maintenance services to minimize the impact of the strike on park visitors.

She said Wednesday that closures will depend on just how many workers walk off the job over the next week. Many workers had already been approved for vacations over the holiday, so a total accounting won't be known until Monday.

Until that time, here's what we know about the potential impact:

Will any pools, beaches, community buildings, bathrooms or playgrounds close?

No closures are anticipated as of Wednesday, Smothers said.

Will city golf courses be operating?

As of Wednesday, yes, Smothers said. The board runs seven courses, and its ability to operate all of them may change throughout the weekend, she said.

Will staff still test beaches for E. coli and algae?

Yes. The staff who do this testing are not members of the union representing other park workers, Smothers said. The status of the city's beaches can be found on the park board's website.

Will trash still be collected from parks?

Yes. Trash pickup is generally performed by city employees and not park board employees, Smothers said.

Will reservations for park pavilions be affected?

There will be no interruptions or cancellations for any current or future reserved events, Smothers said.