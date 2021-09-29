Q: I'm a single mom to three children renting from a management company that doesn't care about me or my children's safety.I've been complaining for months that my bathroom floor seems like it is sinking in and that I need someone to come look at the flooring.

Then, the other day I was getting out of the shower, and my foot went through the floor. I have proof of contacting my landlord for months and even contacting her recently, and my floor still isn't fixed.What should I do?

A: Minnesota law requires every landlord to keep their rental units in reasonable repair, in compliance with all safety and health codes and fit for the use intended. You didn't say whether you have been contacting your landlord by telephone or through e-mail.

However, you should be putting your request for repairs in writing.If you typically communicate by e-mail, then e-mail is considered a sufficient writing.In your e-mail, you need to let your landlord know that under Minnesota law they have 14 days to fix your bathroom floor.

Then, if the floor isn't repaired adequately in 14 days, you should file a rent escrow action in the county where your rental place is located.

A clerk can assist you in completing the paperwork, and if any rent money is due at that time, you will be placing it with the court. You will be attaching a copy of the e-mail you sent to your landlord requesting the floor be repaired in 14 days, along with the photos you sent me and any other evidence or proof you have acquired.

You can also request that your lease be terminated early since your place isn't safe for you or your children.

Kelly Klein is a Minneapolis attorney. Participation in this column does not create an attorney/client relationship with Klein. Do not rely on advice in this column for legal opinions. Consult an attorney regarding your particular issues. E-mail renting questions to kklein@kleinpa.com. Information provided by readers is not confidential.