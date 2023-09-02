Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Taste

As the fair winds down, so does sweet corn season — be sure to get your fill. Find it grilled in the husk (Corn Roast), brightening Danishes (Minnesota Farmers Union and French Meadow), flavoring ice cream (Blue Moon Dine-In Theater), elote-style (in tacos at Shanghai Henri's and on the cob at Blue Barn) and mingling with bacon, jalapeños and cream cheese in Cowboy Bites (the Frontier). Summer never tasted so sweet.

See

The State Fair Horse show continues with the Speed Events, as swift-moving horses and riders compete in pole weaving, barrel racing and jumping figure 8. 6:30 p.m., Warner Coliseum.

Musicians, dancers, acrobats, jugglers and more converge on the grandstand for the 50th anniversary of the Amateur Talent Contest Finals. 7:30 p.m.

Hear

The Hold Steady plays the grandstand with special guests Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four at 7 p.m.

On free stages:

First Avenue Goes to the Fair features Run Westy Run, Jaedyn James and Barlow on the Schell's Stage at West End at 8 p.m.

Minnesota Americana-Roots Music Showcase features Becky Schlegel and the Pale Ales on the Schell's Stage at West End from noon-3 p.m.

Jennifer Grimm Sings Judy Garland takes the Leinie Lodge Bandshell stage at 1 & 2:30 p.m.

Try

In Leave No Trace, lovers of the outdoors can find out how to enjoy nature responsibly and put sustainable principles into action. 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m., DNR Park.