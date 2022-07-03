Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches will be closed. Huntington Bank branches and in-store branches will be closed. Wells Fargo branches will be closed. U.S. Bank traditional branches will be closed.

Groceries: Many major chains will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Blue and Green light-rail lines will follow Sunday schedules. The Red Line will follow Sunday schedules. For routes, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will have limited service. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow Sunday schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. The Northstar will not have service.

Parking meters: Will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will not enforce meters unless noted on meter.

Libraries: Closed.

Schools: Many public schools will be closed.

Public agencies: Local and federal offices will be closed.

PATRICIA GRICE