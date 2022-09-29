Brian O'Hara, a veteran law enforcement officer from New Jersey, is poised to become the next Minneapolis police chief — if the City Council approves his nomination.

In the coming weeks, O'Hara is expected to attend a variety of local events as he tries to learn more about the city still facing demands to improve police accountability and temper violent crime two years after George Floyd's murder.

As that unfolds, council members will weigh whether they think Mayor Jacob Frey selected the right person for what he described as "among the most important hires that I will ever make."

Here's what we know about the search process — and what happens next.

Why is Minneapolis searching for a new police chief?

Former Chief Medaria Arradondo announced his retirement in December, weeks after the embattled Police Department survived a bid to replace it with a new agency. Arradondo worked for the department for three decades, capping his career as the city's first Black police chief and overseeing it through Floyd's murder, the ensuing unrest and a political debate about the future of policing.

Arradondo served his last day with the department in January. Since then it has been led by Interim Chief Amelia Huffman, who will continue to serve in that role while O'Hara's confirmation process unfolds.

How did the search work?

The city announced in March that it had hired a California-based company, Public Sector Search & Consulting, to help conduct a national search for the next chief, along with Cedric Alexander, who has since been hired to serve as the city's first community safety commissioner.

The group worked with a 12-member search committee comprised of elected officials and community leaders to cement the details of a job description for the next chief and helped process their applications. The committee submitted three finalists to Frey, who interviewed them this month.

In a news conference, Frey said he chose O'Hara because he has "the kind of holistic expertise that we need right now," including the ability to work with other types of safety agencies and to navigate consent decrees. Many council members learned of the nomination Thursday morning.

O'Hara joined the Newark Police Department in 2001 and rose through the ranks, ultimately serving as deputy chief. In 2021, he became public safety director, overseeing not just police but also firefighters and emergency management workers. About 14 months later, he took a job as deputy mayor.

What happens next?

Frey's announcement Thursday marks the beginning of a weekslong process at the end of which the City Council can decide to approve or reject his nominee.

When does the public get its say?

The council will eventually set a date for a public hearing, at which residents can provide their input. Council leaders saying they're aiming to hold a public hearing in late October, with a final vote possible in early November.