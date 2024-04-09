Minnesota Muslims will join millions around the world on Wednesday, April 10, in celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

Here's what you need to know about the holiday or where to pray with others in the Twin Cities.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most significant Islamic holidays that marks the end of Ramadan, a holy month of dawn-to-sunset fasting. The holiday is joyfully celebrated with feasting, prayers and giving to charity. Families spend time together and exchange gifts.

When is Eid al-Fitr?

The celebration of Eid, along with some other Islamic holidays (like Eid al-Adha), rotates from year to year without set dates. Eid begins at sunset on the night of the first sighting of the crescent moon rising above the horizon. Most Minnesota Muslims follow the moon sighting, though astrological calculations can occasionally differ.

Minneapolis, St. Paul and St. Louis Park Schools, among other districts, are closed Wednesday for the holiday.

Where to celebrate Eid al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr Prayer

The Islamic Center of Minnesota will host three prayers on Wednesday from 7:30-10 a.m.

Heritage Center of Brooklyn Center. 6155 Earle Brown Dr, Brooklyn Center

Eid al-Fitr at the Minneapolis Convention Center

Three prayers will be held at the convention center at 8 a.m., 9 a.m., and 10 a.m.

1301 2nd Ave S.

Saint Paul Eid al-Fitr Prayers

The Islamic Dawah Center of Minnesota will host prayers at two locations in St. Paul, the first at 8:30 a.m. and the second at 9:30 a.m. The center asked attendees to pray at whichever location is closest to them.

Masjid Dawah 605 Fairview Ave N. St. Paul

Saint Paul RiverCentre 175 Kellog Blvd W. St. Paul