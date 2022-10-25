ON THE NFL: WEEK 8

THREE UP

1, Chiefs offense: The same offense that scored only 17 points in a loss at Indianapolis did this after an opening drive interception at San Francisco on Sunday: TD, TD, missed FG, TD, TD, TD, TD.

2, Taylor Heinicke, QB, Commanders: First nine passes vs. Green Bay: 2 of 9, 21 yards, 63-yard pick-six. Last 16 passes: 13 of 16, 162 yards two TDs, one big win over boyhood idol Aaron Rodgers.

3, Seattle's T-E-A-M: Geno Smith outplays Justin Herbert. Pete Carroll's defense opens with a stop on downs, a pick and a fumble recovery as the Seahawks jump ahead 17-0. Russell Who?

TWO DOWN

1, Dan Campbell, Lions coach: Geez, Dan. It's 2022. You needed to challenge a bad spot at the goal line while trailing Dallas 10-6 early in the fourth. Detroit fumbled on the next play, handing the Cowboys control they never lost.

2, Old star quarterbacks: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are a combined 11-15-1. Ryan has been benched. Wilson is hurt, Rodgers has lost three straight and Brady lost 21-3 to a team that's given up on the season.

RANKING THE 5-1 VIKINGS: 5. (Last week: 5)

Better than the 6-1 Giants, not as good as the 5-2 Cowboys. Top 3: Buffalo, Kansas City, Philly.

STATS OF THE WEEK

7: Interceptions thrown by Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett in his first four starts. The only other Pittsburgh rookie to throw five or more in his first four starts: Terry Bradshaw (5).

9: Completions by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in a 23-20 win over Cleveland. He now has two career wins with fewer than 10 completions.

CAN JETS WEATHER KEY INJURY?

According to the NFL, Zach Wilson and the Jets just became the first team since Tim Tebow's 2011 Broncos to win consecutive games with fewer than 106 net yards passing. But can the surprising Jets keep winning with ugly QB play now that running back Breece Hall has been lost for the season with a torn ACL? Hall, a second-round pick and an early frontrunner for NFL Offensive Player of the Year, was top-10 in rushing with a 5.8-yard average and four touchdowns, including a 62-yarder in Sunday's 16-9 win over Denver.

WEEK 8 SNEAK PEAK: Giants at Seahawks

Raise your hand if you predicted in August that the only Week 8 game to feature two teams with winning records would be led by the 6-1 Giants' Daniel Jones and the Seahawks' 4-3 Geno Smith. Anybody?