Minnesota's abortion providers have been bracing for weeks for a ruling expected to complicate the future of one of the drugs used in medication abortions.

That ruling landed late Friday, when U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas ordered a hold on federal approval of mifepristone, a decision that overruled more than two decades of authorization of the drug.

While abortion is still legal in Minnesota, abortion rights advocates say the ruling has the potential to be even more consequential in the state than the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer. More than half of abortions in the state are done through the use of a medication regimen that includes mifepristone.

"This judge has reached across state lines and brought the abortion crisis to Minnesota and every other state that still protects abortion rights," Megan Peterson, executive director of Gender Justice, an abortion rights legal nonprofit, said on Monday.

Abortion opponents in Minnesota celebrated the Texas ruling on Monday, arguing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) improperly approved the drug more than 20 years ago and then expanded access to the medication by mail and in pharmacies.

"Judge Kacsmaryk is right to recognize the major flaws in mifepristone's approval process," Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life Co-Executive Director Cathy Blaeser said in a statement.

But the ruling doesn't mean access to mifepristone will end immediately, and a conflicting order issued by a different judge in Washington could affect the availability of the drug in Minnesota. State abortion providers also says they're prepared with an alternative for Minnesotans seeking medication abortion.

Here's an FAQ about what's next in Minnesota following the dueling court rulings.

What is mifepristone?

Mifepristone is a drug that was approved by the FDA in 2000 and is currently used in Minnesota and other states with abortion access as part of multi-pill regimen to end pregnancies before 10 weeks. Mifepristone is a hormone blocker that stops the growth of the pregnancy. A second pill, known as misoprostol, effectively induces a miscarriage. The mifepristone pill is taken first, followed by misoprostol pills.

Did the ruling out of Texas immediately stop the use of mifepristone in Minnesota and other states?

The judge in Texas granted a preliminary injunction stopping the FDA's approval of mifepristone, but the ruling does not go into effect for at least seven days to allow the federal government to appeal that ruling. The administration of President Joe Biden has already filed notice of its appeal.

That means mifepristone is available in Minnesota until at least Friday. Planned Parenthood has said it will continue its use of the drug until Friday and has an alternative in place if needed. Amy Hagstrom Miller, founder and CEO of Whole Women's Health, which operates six clinics in five states, including Minnesota, said they will continue to dispense mifepristone in person and by mail unless the FDA tells them to do otherwise.

"It means that the ball is in the FDA's court. Judge Kacsmaryk — or any other judges — can't give our doctors orders," she said. "It's my understanding that the FDA and the Department of Justice have a lot of options that wouldn't necessarily be immediately removing that drug from the market."

What happens if mifepristone is taken off the market?

Abortion providers in Minnesota have said they will switch to a medication abortion regimen that uses only the second drug, misoprostol, which is currently used in countries where mifepristone is unavailable.

"We are waiting to see when that appeal hearing will be set and we'll go from there," said Dr. Julie Amaon, medical director with the Minnesota-based telehealth clinic Just the Pill. "We are prepared to offer the safe and effective misoprostol-only regimen to patients if needed."

Is misoprostol as effective as the combined medication approach?

Studies have shown that the single-drug approach has a slightly lower rate of effectiveness in ending pregnancies, and it can cause more side effects for the patient, such as nausea. But the World Health Organization has endorsed the use of misoprostol alone as safe for early abortion in cases where the other drug is not available.

Could misoprostol lose its FDA approval too?

That's less likely. Misoprostol has been available for decades and is also used to induce labor and for miscarriages where the fetus has stopped developing but is still in utero. It's also used to treat medical conditions such as ulcers.

What does the other ruling out of Washington mean for Minnesota?

About an hour after the Texas ruling was issued, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice in Washington blocked the FDA from restricting availability of mifepristone in 17 states that filed a lawsuit aimed at protecting access to the drug. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined that lawsuit with other Democratic attorneys general.

It's unclear if that lawsuit could keep mifepristone on the market in those states past Friday. States are waiting for word from the FDA about next steps.

How common is medication abortion in Minnesota?

Sixty percent of abortions in Minnesota were performed through medication in 2021, increasing from 3,522 in 2016 to 6,157 in 2021, according to an annual report released last July. That report came out one week after Roe was overturned by the Supreme Court.

What's next?

It's widely expected that the case will end up before the U.S. Supreme Court, which will determine if the judge's order blocking the approval of mifepristone will continue. The Supreme Court could also weigh the dueling ruling in Washington.

Does this change the debate at the Minnesota Capitol?

Minnesota lawmakers codified abortion rights in a proposal signed into law at the end of January. No legislation being debated at the Capitol would safeguard the use of mifepristone in Minnesota, but several Democratic legislators said Monday that the ruling underscored the need to pass a proposal to protect patients and providers traveling to Minnesota for abortions and another to repeal statutes on the lawbooks that restrict access to abortion.

"We were told that the work didn't need to be done in Minnesota because we were a state that already protected reproductive rights," said Rep. Kaohly Vang Her, DFL-St Paul. "But [what] we are seeing now is the overreach from other states, continuing to limit individual liberty to choose."

Those bills are moving both separately and as part of a broader human services budget package.

Staff writers Jeremy Olson and Emma Nelson contributed to this report.