Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

After Wednesday's podcast debating the best trades in Minnesota sports history, host Michael Rand and Star Tribune digital writer and editor Jeff Day are back with the logical follow-up: A draft of the 10 worst trades.

They traded off from their lists, each selecting five that shouldn't have been made. Whose list is better? Leave a comment, send an email (mrand@startribune.com) or find Rand (@randball) on social media to let us know to tell us whether you're with Team Rand or Team Day.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports