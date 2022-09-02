Prior Lake

Built in 2003, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,788 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with granite coffee bar, full basement with heated floor and wet bar, maintenance-free deck and an in-ground sprinkler system. Listed by Martha Hoover, Re/Max Preferred, 952-226-7653.

Minneapolis

Built in 1916, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Tangletown neighborhood has 2,274 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, built-ins, triple-pane windows, full unfinished basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Darren Spencer, Lakes Sotheby's International Realty, 612-743-7384.

Roseville

Built in 1999, this five-bedroom, three-bath house on a cul-de-sac lot has 2,229 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, full partially finished basement, porch and deck. Listed by Verena Arribas, Re/Max Results, 612-499-4321.