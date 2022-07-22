Maple Grove

Built in 2018, this four-bedroom, four-bath house listed for $525,900 has 2,322 square feet and features three bedrooms and a laundry on the top level, eat-in kitchen and formal dining room on the upper level, living room and dining area, main-level bedroom and a two-car attached garage. Listed by Jerry Ritten, Counselor Realty, 763-557-6300.

Minneapolis

Built in 1953, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Fulton neighborhood has 2,245 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, wraparound deck, full partially finished basement, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Kristin Smith, Edina Realty, 612-965-0030.

Ham Lake

Built in 1992, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 3,235 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main and lower levels, two fireplaces, formal dining room, sunroom, full finished basement, in-ground sprinkler system and a three-car attached garage. Listed by Pat Stevens, 612-963-2200, and Christina Newell, 612-799-7413, Coldwell Banker Realty.