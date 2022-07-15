Edina

Built in 1950, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,501 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, hardwood floors, remodeled eat-in kitchen, full basement, deck, in-ground sprinkler system and two-car detached garage. Listed by Jill Gordon, Lakes Sotheby's International Realty, 612-270-6332.

St. Paul

Built in 1912, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Summit Hill neighborhood has 2,067 square feet and features a top-level bedroom, three bedrooms on the second level, fireplace, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, sunroom, full finished basement and three-car detached garage. Listed by Marcy Wengler, Edina Realty, 651-238-7434.

Rosemount

Built in 2005, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,366 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, main-floor bedroom, formal dining room, full unfinished basement, porch, patio, in-ground sprinkler system and three-car attached garage. Listed by Amy Peterson, Edina Realty, 763-242-6741.