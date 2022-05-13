Jordan

Built in 1868, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,160 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, millwork and trim, formal dining room, renovated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, partial basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Susan Jacobsen, River Arts Realty, 612-272-3111.

Minneapolis

Built in 1913, this two-bedroom, two-bath house in the South Uptown neighborhood has 2,275 square feet and features two bedrooms and a deck on the upper level, walk-up attic, fireplace, formal dining room, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Todd Kellogg, Re/Max Results, 952-848-2491.

Lakeville

Built in 1997, this four-bedroom, three-bath house listed for $489,900 has 3,056 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, full finished walkout basement and deck. Listed by The John Schuster Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, 952-933-7653.