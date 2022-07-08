Burnsville

Built in 1961, this five-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,662 square feet and features four bedrooms on one level, fireplace, hardwood floors, separate dining room and a full finished walkout basement on a large corner lot. Listed by Carlos Romo, Edina Realty, 952-891-7639.

Minneapolis

Built in 1912, this two-bedroom, one-bath house in the Linden Hills neighborhood has 1,197 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, large unfinished upper level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, full basement, deck and a two-car detached garage. Listed by John Dobbs, Re/Max Results, 952-470-7600.

Hugo

Built in 1977, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,240 square feet and features a sunroom, hardwood floors, full finished lower level with fireplace and wet bar, porch, deck and two-car attached garage. Listed by Ben Johnson, Re/Max Results, 612-812-1146.