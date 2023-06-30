Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Chaska

Built in 1900, this two-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,358 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors, partial unfinished basement, deck, newer windows, furnace, air conditioning, water heater and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Shawn McCoy, Exceptional Realty, 952-353-1671.

St. Paul

Built in 1892, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Merriam Park/Lexington-Hamline neighborhood has 1,810 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, updated kitchen, formal dining room, full unfinished basement, patio, porch and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Jordan Strove, Minneapolis Residential, 612-353-5771.

Maplewood

Built in 1941, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,106 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, built-ins, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, full unfinished basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Cenia Badillo, Coldwell Banker Realty, 651-387-2889.