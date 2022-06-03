Richfield

Built in 1954, this four-bedroom, one-bath rambler has 1,372 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, lower-level bedroom with an egress window, full basement, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by John Murray, Edina Realty, 612-710-0710.

St. Paul

Built in 1900, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the W. 7th neighborhood has 1,699 square feet and features two bedrooms and laundry on the upper level, updated kitchen with center island, partial unfinished basement, deck, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Lisa Lang, Re/Max Results, 612-298-3365.

Mahtomedi

Built in 1962, this two-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 1,570 square feet and features vaulted ceilings, kitchen island, finished walkout basement and two decks on a half-acre lot with seasonal views of White Bear Lake. Listed by Mark Reinholdson, Edina Realty, 612-812-8326.