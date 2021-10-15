Coon Rapids

Built in 1983, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,584 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, newer air conditioning unit, granite kitchen countertops, updated bathrooms, full finished basement and a two-car attached garage on a corner lot. Listed by Todd Anderson, River Town Realty, 651-335-5013.

Minneapolis

Built in 1921, this two-bedroom, one-bath house in the Keewaydin neighborhood, which is now listed at $234,900, has 1,417 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, porch, full finished basement and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Jesse Olson, Coldwell Banker Homes, 612-298-4595.

South St. Paul

Built in 1905, this three-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,000 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, porch, full unfinished basement, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Matt Wright, Exp Realty, 612-834-9730.