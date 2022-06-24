Golden Valley

Built in 1930, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,600 square feet and features a second-floor owners' suite, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, sunroom and partial walkout basement on a wooded cul-de-sac lot. Listed by Tom Nicklow, Minnetonka Realty, 952-938-9290.

Minneapolis

Built in 1935, this four-bedroom, one-bath house in the Jordan neighborhood and listed for $199,000 has 1,260 square feet and features a fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, full basement and one-car detached garage. Listed by Tammy Taschner, Weichert Realtors Advantage, 651-338-3966.

River Falls, Wis.

Built in 1910, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,444 square feet and features two bedrooms and laundry on the second floor, hardwood floors and vintage millwork, partial unfinished walkout basement and a deck. Listed by Edina Realty's Brent Wernlund, 715-222-4241, and Mark Johnson, 651-246-5837.