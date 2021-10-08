Columbia Heights

Built in 1920, this two-bedroom, two-bath house has 693 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, updated windows, roof, furnace and central air conditioning, Cambria kitchen countertops, full basement, porch, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Dan Hegstrand, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 612-325-6768.

Minneapolis

Built in 1925, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Jordan neighborhood has 1,897 square feet and features an upper-level owners suite, formal dining room with built-ins, hardwood floors, porch, partially finished basement, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Chang Vang, TruHomes Realty, 612-287-5526.

West St. Paul

Built in 1949, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,600 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, newer kitchen, hardwood floors, central air conditioning, full finished basement and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Hannah Smith, Exp Realty, 651-955-2346.