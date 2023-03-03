Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minneapolis

Built in 1927, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Folwell neighborhood has 1,418 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, central air conditioning, formal dining room, porch, hardwood floors, full unfinished basement, one-car detached garage and a fenced yard. Listed by Thang Chau, Re/Max Results, 612-314-1520.

St. Paul

Built in 1889, this two-bedroom, one-bath house listed at $175,000 and located in the North End neighborhood has 903 square feet and features two bedrooms and a full bath on the upper level, hardwood floors, updated windows and roof, full basement, porch and two-car detached garage. Listed by Brad Pitlick, Edina Realty, 612-803-1250.

Bayport

Built in 1880, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,320 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors and original woodwork, partial basement, maintenance-free siding and two-car detached garage. Listed by Sawyer Lubke, Home Solutions Realty, 612-460-7481.