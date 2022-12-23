Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Richfield

Built in 1941, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,000 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom and balcony, fireplace, hardwood floors, partially finished basement, one-car detached garage and a storage shed. Listed by Andrew O'Neil, Midwest Management Inc., doing business as Midwest Homes, 612-741-1119.

Minneapolis

Built in 1923, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Folwell neighborhood has 1,921 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, full finished basement and a two-car attached tuck-under garage. Listed by Anthony Nyenati, Bridge Realty, 763-742-3741.

St. Paul Park

Built in 1940, this two-bedroom, one-bath house has 1,589 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, central air conditioning, partial basement and two-car detached garage. The house needs extensive repairs and an inspection is recommended. Listed by Glen Roseland, Vanrose Realty, 651-470-5388.