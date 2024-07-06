There is no scientific evidence that major holidays attract thunderstorms. "Paul, doesn't it rain more on weekends than weekdays?" Nope. But more people are outside on weekends and are therefore more "weather-aware." They're not in their homes or offices. They're rolling the dice, attempting to squeeze in scheduled outdoor plans. When it does inevitably rain they get wet, which leaves a lasting impression.

Statistically, during the summer months you stand a much better chance of squeezing in outdoor events (without running and screaming) during the morning hours, when the atmosphere is relatively stable. Storms are most likely to pop up in late afternoon, after the warmest weather of the day, when skies are most unstable.

A wet start Sunday gives way to glimmers of afternoon sun in the metro, with a better chance of showers and storms in Alexandria and Brainerd Lakes.

You could have predicted this weeks ago, but dry weather returns most of the week ahead with a shot at 90 degrees next weekend. It would be the first 90 of summer. Say what?