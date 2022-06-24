'Westworld'

Anyone who fully understood the last three seasons of this hit series deserves automatic membership into the high IQ society Mensa. Early new episodes, the first in nearly two years, are not as hard to follow, but that's only because most of the "story" consists of humans and robots shooting holes in one another. At some point, I assume the writers will explain the function of a new character played by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose. Just don't expect it to make sense. 8 p.m. Sunday, HBO

'Loot'

Maya Rudolph has spent much of her post-"SNL" years popping up in famous friends' projects. Now she takes center stage in this warmhearted comedy about a billionaire slowly learning that money alone can't buy the respect of Sofia (an unflappable Michaela Jaé Rodriguez), who runs her charity organization. Rudolph has her fair share of loopy moments. But she's ultimately more intent in shaping a sympathetic character than going for broad laughs. It's a choice that pays off big-time. Apple TV Plus

'The Bear'

Most series that revolve around food make your mouth water. But "The Bear," which takes place in a Chicago sandwich shop, makes restaurant work look so grueling that you're bound to lose your appetite. It mirrors the chaos of "ER" without anyone stepping foot in a hospital. Jeremy Allen White ("Shameless") has the proper exhausted look to play a James Beard award-winning chef struggling to keep the family business afloat. Hulu

'RRR'

If you're not familiar with Bollywood movies, you may giggle at the melodramatic tone of this three-hour epic, as well as the cheesy CGI effects and dance numbers. But there's no denying that director S.S. Rajamouli knows how to stage action scenes. Indian stars N.T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, playing rivals in British-ruled India who are always on the verge of either killing or kissing each other, fully commit to the roles of hunky heroes. It's sometimes silly — and always exhilarating. Netflix

'Trevor: The Musical'

This musical about a teenage boy feeling out of place isn't as powerful as the similarly themed "Dear Evan Hansen," which may explain why it never made it to Broadway. The production, taped in New York earlier this year, suffers from some sketchy vocals and amateurish dance moves. But it also features some clever songs and an inspiring message that should comfort anyone who has ever felt like an outsider. Disney Plus