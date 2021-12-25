Age brings unique opportunities and obligations, including some important year-end tasks that can help you make the most of your money.

For people 50 and older, here are some to consider:

If you're still employed, use a retirement calculator to see if you should boost your savings rate.

Catch-up contributions could allow you to save more in tax-advantaged accounts. Someone who is 50 or older can contribute up to $26,000 to a workplace 401(k) in 2021, and up to $7,000 to an IRA, says Mark Luscombe, principal analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

You have until Dec. 31 to contribute to workplace plans for 2021 and until April 15 to make your 2021 IRA contributions. The ability to contribute to a Roth in 2021 phases out beginning at modified adjusted gross income of $125,000 for singles and $198,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Slightly different rules apply for health savings accounts, which are paired with qualifying high-deductible health insurance plans, Luscombe says. Contribution limits for 2021 are $3,600 for people with individual coverage and $7,200 for people with family coverage. People 55 and older can make an additional catch-up contribution of $1,000. As with IRAs, you have until the tax filing deadline, April 15, to contribute for the year.

Meanwhile, money can't stay in retirement accounts indefinitely. Withdrawals must begin at some point, typically age 72.

If you miss a deadline or withdraw too little, you could face a tax penalty equal to 50% of the amount you should have withdrawn but didn't. The IRS specifies the minimum you need to take each year based on your Dec. 31 account balance for the prior year.

You must typically take your distributions by the end of the year, although you can delay your first required minimum distribution (RMD) until April 1 of the year after you turn 72. If you delay, you'll have to take your second RMD by the end of that year, says Mary Kay Foss, a member of the American Institute of CPAs' individual and self-employed tax committee.

You can put off RMDs from a workplace plan, such as a 401(k), if you're still working for the company that sponsors the plan and you don't own 5% or more of the company.

Also, there are no RMDs for Roth IRAs during the account owner's lifetime. You can also avoid required minimum distributions through qualified charitable distributions from your IRA, which can start once you're 70 ½, Foss says. The money must be transferred directly from the IRA to a qualified charity.

Liz Weston writes for NerdWallet.