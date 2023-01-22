Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Law enforcement in western Wisconsin shot and killed a man who broke into an apartment, threatened a resident and stole his victim's vehicle, officials said Sunday.

Municipal and University of Wisconsin-Stout police and the Dunn County Sheriff's Office were alerted to the break-in in Menomonie, about 45 miles east of the Twin Cities, shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday near Bongey Drive and Terrill Road.

An intruder, an older man, threatened to shoot a gun before fleeing in his victim's vehicle, said Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson.

The suspect was soon stopped, and officers from the Menomonie Police Department and the Dunn County Sheriff's Office "discharged their weapons, striking the driver of the vehicle," the chief's statement read. First aid was rendered, but the subject died at the scene, Atkinson said.

The chief's statement did not explain what prompted the officers to shoot the man, nor did it say whether he had a gun with him.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the encounter.

The deputy from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and the officers from the Menomonie Police Department who were involved were placed on administrative assignment.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting. The Menomonie Police Department is investigating into the home invasion.