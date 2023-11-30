Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Saint Thomas Tommies (3-4) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-4)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan faces the Saint Thomas Tommies after Owen Lobsinger scored 25 points in Western Michigan's 72-66 win against the Mercer Bears.

The Broncos have gone 0-2 in home games. Western Michigan is 0-3 against opponents over .500.

The Tommies are 0-3 on the road. St. Thomas leads the Summit League giving up just 62.7 points per game while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Western Michigan averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 5.9 per game St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Hubbard is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Broncos. Lobsinger is averaging 10.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 45.7% for Western Michigan.

Parker Bjorklund is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Tommies. Raheem Anthony is averaging 11.1 points for St. Thomas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.