Saint Thomas Tommies (18-13, 9-9 Summit) vs. Western Illinois Leathernecks (16-13, 9-9 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Illinois Leathernecks play in the Summit Tournament against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Leathernecks have gone 9-9 against Summit teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Western Illinois has an 8-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tommies are 9-9 in Summit play. St. Thomas is third in the Summit shooting 35.3% from deep. Dom Martinelli paces the Tommies shooting 60% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton Massner is averaging 19.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Leathernecks. Alec Rosner is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Andrew Rohde is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Tommies: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.