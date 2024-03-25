MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia hires Darian DeVries as men's basketball coach after he led Drake for 6 seasons.
Most Read
-
Kathy Cargill finally reveals her plan for Park Point and the reason she's scrapping it
-
Minnesota legislator proposes making it legal for women to go topless
-
Snow could turn to rain overnight, melting some of what might still be year's biggest snowfall
-
State opening vehicle inspection station in Brooklyn Center with other sites across state to follow
-
Gophers men's hockey draws Nebraska Omaha in first round of NCAA tournament in Sioux Falls