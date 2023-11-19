Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A Minneapolis man was identified as the man shot and killed after a road argument on West River Parkway near the Franklin Avenue bridge in Minneapolis.

Randy John Burris, 34, died at HCMC after he was shot multiple times late Friday, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Minneapolis police said a 24-year-old man called authorities at 11:51 p.m. Friday to report he shot someone after being attacked. Investigators believe that the caller drove the wrong way on a one-way ramp near the Franklin bridge, sparking the confrontation.

Police said the two argued on the road before the 24-year-old allegedly shot Burris.

Burris was taken to HCMC but died about two hours after he was shot, according to the medical examiner's office.

Minneapolis police arrested the suspected shooter Friday, and retrieved a handgun at the scene. He was being held at the Hennepin County jail but has not yet been charged. The Star Tribune generally does not identify people before they are charged.